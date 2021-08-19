The 2021 AFCON draw has been held in a colourful ceremony in Cameroon

The Black Stars have been drawn in Group C alongside Morocco, Gabon and Comoros

YEN.com.gh looks at the star players of each team

The 2021 Africa Cup of Nations is all set for January and February next year, after the draw for the group stages was completed on Tuesday night.

The Black Stars of Ghana, have been handed a tricky draw as they face 1976 winners Morocco, Gabon and newcomers Comoros Island.

YEN.com.gh looks at the star players of Ghana's opponents and how they can be a threat to the Black Stars.

Meet the three players that can hurt Ghana in Group C of AFCON 2021. SOURCE: Twitter/ @CAF_Online

Source: Twitter

Morocco - Hakim Ziyech

The Chelsea winger is no stranger to the world of football after his exploits in the Netherlands with Ajax Amsterdam and his performances with the Blues last season.

Ziyech is technical gifted and one of the best passers of the ball in the world. His dribbling skills and swift long range technique as some of his strongest attributes.

He is also an expert in taking freekicks, one of those which led to a goal in a recent friendly match against the Black Stars of Ghana.

Although, he has struggled with injuries and fitness since moving to England, his abilities has never been in doubt. The Black Stars will have to keep an eye on the 'Wizard of Amsterdam' at the Nations Cup in Cameroon to avoid any bad result against the Moroccans.

Ghana opens her AFCON 2021 campaign against Morocco on January 10, 2021.

Pierre Emerick Augbamayeng - Gabon

The Arsenal captain has been to several AFCON's and has always been the main man for the Gabonese national football team. Pierre Emerick Augbamayeng played an influential role as Gabon qualified for the Nations Cup. He scored two crucial goals to help the West African beat DR Congo to the slot for the Nations Cup.

Augbamayeng is an all round striker, who can also be a fox in the box. He can strike from long range and has a good freekick technique too. Very dangerous in one on one situation.

The Black Stars defenders have a huge job on their hand in taming the Arsenal man.

Said Bakari - Comoros Island

Fairly unknown but the Comoros Island winger is hailed in his country for leading the little Island nation to their first ever Africa Cup of Nations. The 26-year-old, born in France, was once a youth team player for Paris Saint Germain.

He now plies his trade in the Dutch Eredivisie with RKC Waalwijk. His electric pace and trickery will be problem for the Black Stars team.

However, as a debutant at the Nations Cup, the defenders of the Black Stars have enough experience to deal with him.

