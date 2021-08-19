Asamoah Gyan must play next AFCON - Comedian DKB campaigns for Gyan's return

Ghanaian comedian DKB is calling for the inclusion of Asamoah Gyan to the Black Stars team for AFCON 2021

The legendary forward has not played for the Black Stars since AFCON 2019

On Tuesday night, he was guest of honour at the AFCON draw

Top Ghanaian comedian, Derick Kobina Bonney popularly known as DKB, has started a campaign to get striker Asamoah Gyan back into the national team.

The TV and event personality started a hashtag on Twitter, Gyan Must Play Next Afcon, asking Ghanaians to push for the return of Ghana's all time leading scorer.

In a post on Twitter by DKB, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the comedian believes Gyan's 'scary presence' has been missed in the Black Stars.

"Bossu Asamoah Gyan, please play the next AFCON for us, we beg, it will help YOU increase your goal record. We need your experience and scary presence! Who agrees with me? If you do join the hashtag...," he posted on Twitter.

Asamoah Gyan last played for the senior national team of Ghana at the Nations Cup in Egypt in 2019, where he played two games as the Black Stars were knocked out at the round of 16.

He remains the country's all time leading scorer with 51 goals from 109 appearances.

On Tuesday, August 17, 2021, the 35-year-old was an invited guest of honour for the AFCON draw and participated in the grouping of the teams.

Ghana have been drawn in Group C at the Nations Cup with Morocco, Gabon and Comoros Island.

The Black Stars are chasing a fifth elusive Nations Cup title after last winning it in 1982. They have been close three times, losing to Ivory Coast in the finals in 1992 and 2015 and in 2010 to Egypt.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, former Ghana captain, Asamoah Gyan, says politics from government of the day and the public are the main reasons why the Black Stars has not won the AFCON title in over three decades.

The legendary forward does not understand why the winning bonuses of players should be discussed in public when there is a major competition.

In quotes sighted on Adomonline, Gyan told Asempa FM, the things that affect the senior national team when they are at major tournaments.

