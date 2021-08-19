Comoros coach feels unfortunate with Afcon draw as he dreads meeting with Ghana

Comoros coach Amir Abdou, is dreading meeting Ghana at the African Cup of Nation next year

They will be facing the Black Stars of Ghana, the Atlas Lions of Morocco and the Panthers of Gabon

This is the first time the Island nation will be playing in the African Cup of Nations

Coach of the Comoros' senior men's national team, Amir Abdou, is dreading meeting Ghana at the African Cup of Nation next year.

Comoros will be facing the Black Stars of Ghana, the Atlas Lions of Morocco and the Panthers of Gabon after being placed in Group C.

Abdou expressed his concern with the draw stating that the draw was not the best they could have imagined reports Citisports.

“We can’t say that the draw was kind to us. But it’s not surprising. The Comoros were placed in the fourth hat, there was a great chance to inherit big teams.

The coach, however, was optimistic that his team could come up with a surprise emphasising that his team did not do so badly when they played both Ghana and Morocco.

“That will be the case with Ghana and Morocco. Gabon also has a good team. We have played all these teams in recent years. We managed to hold Morocco (2-2) and Ghana (0-0) in Moroni.

The Coelacanths boss did admit that this was a different challenge and they will have to put up their best performance to stand a chance against the opposition.

“This time it will be different, on neutral ground. We will have to be very serious and attentive against these very high level opponents.

We will try to do our best. And for us, it is a great pleasure to participate in this AFCON, for the first time.”

This will be the Island's first ever appearance at the Afcon having surprised many on the continent including Togo and Kenya who they finished above in qualification.

