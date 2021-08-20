Ghanaian striker Kelvin Yeboah scored for Sturm Graz in their Europa League play-offs

The new Black Stars forward netted as Sturm Graz took a 3-1 first leg away win

He has been named in C.K Akonnor's 30 -man squad for next month's AFCON qualifiers

New Black Stars invitee, Kelvin Yeboah, has scored for the second time on a row since he earned his maiden call up to the senior national team of Ghana.

The 21-year-old netted for Sturm Graz as they secured a huge first leg advantage in the Europa League play-offs, after beating Mura 3-1 at the Fazanerija City Stadium in Slovenia.

In photos posted on Twitter, by the Austrian club, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the young forward is seen celebration his side's third goal.

Ghana new boy Kelvin Yeboah scores again as Austrian club earn first leg advantage in Europa League qualifiers. SOURCE: Twitter/ @SKSturm

Kelvin Yeboah was handed his first call up to the Black Stars by coach C.K Akonnor last week following his early season form in the Austrian Bundesliga.

The goal against Mura was his second in a space of four days, showing how prolific he is for his club.

Yeboah is expected to replicate his club form to the national team as Akonnor bolsters his attack for the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Meanwhile, in the Europa League play-offs, it was Mura who opened the scoring after three minutes through Ziga Skoflef.

Jakob Jantscher leveled for Sturm Graz from the spot fifteen minutes later and on the hour mark, Oliver Kitieishvili put the visitors in the lead.

Kelvin Yeboah put the icing on the cake with a 63rd minute strike as Sturm Graz return to Austria with a first leg advantage.

An aggregate win from the first leg will send them through to the group stages of Europe's second tier competition.

Kelvin, nephew of the legendary Anthony Yeboah, has now scored 4 goals in five matches for the club this season.

