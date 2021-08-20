Ghanaian striker Asamoah Gyan has met his idol Roger Milla

The two World Cup heroes bumped into each other during the AFCON 2021 draw '

Gyan and Milla were both guests of honour at the draw held in Yaoundé on Tuesday night

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan, bumped into the legendary Cameroonian ex-footballer Roger Milla at the 2021 Nations Cup draw on Tuesday in Yaoundé.

Asamoah Gyan was awestruck after meeting the man who set the pace for African player at the FIFA World Cup.

In a photo posted on Facebook by sports journalist, Herbert Boakye Yiadom, sighted by YEN.com.gh, Gyan seized the moment with the Cameroonian legend.

World Cup heroes: Asamoah Gyan finally meets the legendary Roger Milla. SOURCE: Twitter/ @CAF_Online

Source: Twitter

Both players are legends in their own rights, following their exploits at the FIFA World Cups.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Until 2014, Roger Milla held the record for the African player with the most goals at the FIFA World Cup with five strikes.

But Asamoah Gyan broke that record with his goal against Portugal at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Roger Milla's displays at the 1990 World Cup helped Cameroon reach the quarter finals of the World Cup, also becoming the first African country to achieve that feat.

However, Asamoah Gyan was instrumental as Ghana reached the quarter finals of the World Cup in South Africa 2010.

On Tuesday, August 17, 2021, the two were invited as guests of honour for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations draw. The competition will be held in Roger Milla's country, Cameroon.

The Black Stars of Ghana were handed a tricky group after being paired with Morocco, Gabon and Comoros.

Meanwhile, Roger Milla's Cameroon will face Burkina Faso, Ethiopia and Cape Verde.

The 2021 Africa Cup of Nations will begin on January 9, 2022 to February 6, 2022.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Coach of the senior national team, the Black Stars, Charles Kwablan Akonnor met African football legend Roger Milla at the Africa Cup of Nations draw on Tuesday.

The former Ghana captain shared the moment with the Cameroonian before the draw was held in Yaoundé.

In photos posted on Twitter by the coach, C.K Akonnor is seen beaming with smile as he waited to find out his opponents for the Nations Cup next year.

Source: Yen