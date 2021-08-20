Athletic Bilbao U16 side defeat their professional women's team 6-0 in friendly

Athletic Bilbao's ladies tested their might against young boys and lost by 6-0 in a pre-season friendly

The U16 team dominated the fixture over the women's professional side which drew criticisms from fans on social media

The United States women's team once defeated an U16 boys side in the Major League Soccer back in 2016

Athletic Bilbao women's team were humbled by their teenage boys' team by a 6-0 thrashing in a build-up friendly before the Spanish ladies league kicks off, Sport Bible, ABC.

The boys who were between the ages of 14, 15 and 16 years of age, dominated the entire 90 minutes of the match.

The professional women's team have won five championships and are one of the most successful in the league's history.

Athletic Bilbao profession women's league side lose 6-0 to their U16 boys. Photo by Juan Lazkano

Athletic's ladies last league triumph was during the 2015/16 campaign which saw them qualify for the UEFA Women's Champions League the following season.

Last season, they finished in 11th position after getting 40 points from 34 matches in the campaign dominated by the Barcelona ladies.

The new season is set to begin on September 5, 2021, and Athletic's opening day fixture will be against Madrid CFF.

The friendly loss came under heavy criticisms on social media with fans condemning Athletic's performance against the youngsters.

However, the United States women's team defeated FC Dallas Under 15's side by 5-2 as the likes of Megan Rapinoe and Carli Lloyd were on target in the game.

