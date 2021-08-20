Liverpool star Fabinho's father dies as wife posts emotional statement

Fabinho’s wife posted a touching tribute to her late father in law as she announced his passing

The news was followed by hundreds of messages of condolences from fans on social media towards Fabinho’s family

The Brazilian was in Liverpool’s bench for their opener against Norwich but could miss the Burnley trip for compassionate reasons

In February, Liverpool goalie Alisson also had to be given compassionate leave after the sudden death of his father

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho is in mourning following the death of his father.

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho is in mourning following the death of his father. Photo by Mike Egerton.

Source: Getty Images

Fabinho’s dad’s death was confirmed by his wife Rebecca in an emotional statement on Friday, August 20.

"Father-in-law, Remembering always with this smile and this passion for the things of the kingdom!!" Rebecca posted on her Instagram.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Fabinho was a notable absentee from training on Thursday, August 19 at the AXA Centre, and hawk-eyed fans were quick to question his whereabouts before his wife’s announcement.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

"I thank God for the privilege of knowing you. Your grandchildren will know the exact grandfather they had.

"I love you. I'll take good care of [Fabinho]." Rebecca went on to say via her social media.

Her message was met by hundreds of condolence messages from Liverpool fans, who sympathized with Fabinho’s family.

Liverpool also showed support to their midfielder with the following statement:

“You’ll never walk alone Fabinho.”

It is likely the midfielder will now miss a number of Liverpool’s upcoming matches via compassionate leave.

Last season, Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker was accorded the same after he tragically lost his father to a freak drowning accident in Brazil.

Fabinho was on the bench for Liverpool’s opening game against Norwich City on Saturday, August 14 in a game where Jurgen Klopp’s men comfortably won 3-0.

He had been given some extra time off after his participation in the Tokyo 2020 games where he featured for Brazil severally.

Liverpool face Burnley in their next game in an early kick-off on Saturday, August 21 and it is highly unlikely Fabinho will feature.

Source: Yen.com.gh