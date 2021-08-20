Ghana coach C.K Akonnor confident of winning AFCON; inspired by former winners

Ghana coach C.K Akonnor believes he will win AFCON 2021

The former Ghana captain says he is inspired by local winning coaches of AFCON

Ghana has not won the AFCON since 1982

Ghana coach, Charles Kwablan Akonnor, is very confident of ending the country's over three decades of AFCON trophy drought ahead of the Nations Cup next year.

The former Black Stars captain is taking inspiration from past winners of the competition for Ghana, with all being local coaches.

In a zoom presser, monitored by YEN.com.gh, the gaffer reacted to the AFCON 2021 draw and has asked Ghanaians to believe in him.

“I want to achieve this but we all need to believe. It's only local coaches who have won the AFCON,” Akonnor said during a zoom conference with journalists.

"I am confident it will happen with a local coach. Ghanaians must start believing us.”

Legendary coach Charles Gyamfi won three Africa Cup of Nations with Ghana. He won the first in 1962, before defending the title in 1965. He returned to win it again in 1978.

Fred Osam Doudou won Ghana's last Africa Cup of Nations trophy in 1982.

The Black Stars have come close three times since, losing in 1992, 2010 and 2015 to Ivory Coast and Egypt.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars have been drawn in Group C of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations alongside 1976 winners Morocco, Gabon and the Comoros Island.

Ghana will open her campaign with a game against Morocco on January 10, 2022.

"I think [the draw] is okay,” Akonnor told 3sports. “I didn’t come here with a lot of expectations regarding which group I want to be in. Nowadays football is football so you cannot expect anything.

“I think we had a strong friendly with Morocco a few months ago and thank God they are in our group. It gives us an idea of the opponent. I am thankful to the Ghana FA for organizing the friendly."

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Black Stars head coach, Charles Kwablan Akonnor, has expressed satisfaction in Ghana's group at next year's Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

The four times African champions have been paired alongside North African powerhouse Morocco, West African neighbours Gabon and debutants Comoros Island.

Speaking to Tv3 Sports after the draw in Yaoundé, the ex-Black Stars captain thanked God for drawing Morocco, the team he lost to in a friendly in June.

