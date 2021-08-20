Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan disappointed by negative reception of his GPL return

Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan is not happy with the way Ghanaians received him on his GPL return

The Black Stars legend returned to the Ghana Premier League to join Legon Cities

Gyan struggled with injuries and fitness since returning to Ghana

Legendary Ghana striker, Asamoah Gyan, has said that the response from Ghanaians to his return to the Premier League was not positive despite his huge profile.

The 35-year-old returned to Ghana to sign for Legon Cities after an 18 year career abroad with the likes of Sunderland and Udinese.

However, in an interview with Asempa FM, the all time leading scorer of the Black Stars disclosed he felt disappointed with the way he was receive.

“I was expecting the fans to respond positively to my Ghana Premier League comeback, but unfortunately it wasn’t so but life goes on,” he told Asempa FM.

Gyan, Ghana's most capped player with 109 appearances for the Black Stars, played only six games for the Royals and failed to score in the Ghana Premier League.

The experienced attacker was also troubled with injuries limiting his impact on the domestic league.

Although, he could not make the impact expected of a player of his status, his legendary marked on Ghana's football can't be erased.

And earlier this week, he was invited as part of the special guests for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations draw in Yaoundé, Cameroon.

The former Al Ain striker took part in the grouping of the countries as he was his country Ghana placed in Group C.

The Black Stars are joined in Group C alongside Morocco, Gabon and Comoros Island.

Gyan insists it is a tricky group for the West African heavyweights.

“It’s a tricky group. Morocco are up there. I think they conceded just one goal during the qualification so statistically they are one of the strongest in the group,” Gyan told Mimi Fawaz during the grouping.

“But Ghana is up there as well. That’s my country and I’ll be rooting for them."

