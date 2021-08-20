The Black Stars coach is sweating over his deputy captain's fitness ahead of the World Cup qualifiers

Partey got injured playing for Arsenal in a pre-season fixture with Chelsea

Ghana will play Ethiopia and South Africa next month in the second round of the qualifiers

Black Stars coach Charles Koblah Akonnor is doubtful about deputy captain Thomas Partey's involvement in the upcoming 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

Partey got injured playing for Arsenal in a pre-season fixture with Chelsea after a coming together with Morocco's Hakim Ziyech.

Despite the injury, Partey was included in coach CK Akonnor's 30-man squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers with Ethiopia and South Africa.

'It doesn't look good': CK Akonnor gives update on injury to Partey. Source:Twitter/footypics

Akonnor speaking with the media in a press conference in Accra on Friday, August 20 said he has been communication with the midfielder reports Goal.

“With Partey, yes, we’ve been talking. It doesn’t look too good”

However, the Black Stars coach explained that Partey's absence will not affect the team much as there are other players who could fill his role.

“Still, there’s always Plan B. We have people who will take that position and do well, so we’ll wish him speedy recovery, get well soon. But it doesn’t look too good.”

Partey missed Arsenal's opening Premier League game with Brentford and is set to miss their game with Chelsea too, however, the club announced via their website that Partey should be back in training at the end of August

"Right ankle. Thomas sustained an injury to ligaments in his right ankle during the friendly match against Chelsea on August 1. Thomas continues to be assessed and is expected to be back in training by the end of August."

Ghana will be hoping to start their World Cup qualifiers on a winning note and return to compete on the World stage after missing out on the 2018 edition in Russia.

Source: Yen