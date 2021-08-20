Ghana artist Slim Kofi's song has been featured in a video unveiling Ajax's third kit

The Netherland-based rapper's song 'Sakumono babe' was used to unveil the Bob Marley inspired jersey

Slim Kofi moved to the Netherlands in 2008

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghanaian rapper and song writer, Slim Kofi, has his song buzzing in the Netherlands after it was used for a video to unveil Ajax's third kit.

The song, Sakumono Baby, was used as the tune for the mini video, where players and fans from a multi-cultural background danced to it in the new jersey.

In a video posted by Ajax on Twitter, sighted by YEN.com.gh, fans of the club reacted to the beautiful song and were even asking who the artists was.

Slim Kofi: Meet Accra Aca boy whose song was used to unveil Ajax's third kit. SOURCE: Twitter/ @therealslimkofi @AFCAjax

Source: Twitter

Slim Kofi, whose birth name is Elvin Mensah, moved to the Netherlands in 2008 after completing Accra Academy.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The rapper's passion for music grew as he left the shores of Ghana following the death of a high school mate, who inspired him to chase his dreams.

Few years after moving to Europe, Slim Kofi's popularity started growing in Amsterdam, and had invites to mini parties in the Ghanaian community in Holland.

He soon became regular feature at events and was invited to the Ghana Most Beautiful Holland in 2009.

Although, Ajax's new jersey was inspired by Bob Marley, Slim Kofi found his way of getting his tune to the club.

Ajax made two video's for the shirt unveiling, one with Bob Marley's Three Little Bird song and the other with Slim Kof's Sakumono babe.

Slim Kofi was not the only Ghanaian to feature at the Kit unveiling, as footballer Mohammed Kudus modeled in the new jersey.

The jersey is predominantly black with a touch of red, gold and green.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Ghana midfielder, Mohammed Kudus, has modeled in the new Ajax third kit as the new uniform was unveiled to the club's fans on Friday, August 20, 2021.

The jersey is inspired by the club's relationship with legendary reggae musician Bob Marley.

In photos posted on Twitter by Ajax FC, sighted by YEN.com.gh, Mohammed Kudus is seen wearing the predominantly black jersey, with the red, gold and green stripe on the shoulders.

Source: Yen