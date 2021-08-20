Samuel Takyi has been rewarded with a car and some cash prize

He will pocket $10,000 and also have an extra $20,000 saved in a development fund for him

The 14 athletes who represented Ghana will also be given an amount of $5,000 each

Ghana's Olympic hero, Samuel Takyi has been rewarded with a car and $10,000 in cash with an extra $20,000 to be invested in his career through a development fund by the President of Ghana according to reports.

This was revealed when some members of Team Ghana at the 2020 Olympics paid a courtesy call on the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Flag Staff house on Friday, August 20.

The President also announced that all 14 members of Ghana's athletic team will be given an amount of $5,000 according to CitiSports.

The President expressed his pride in the achievement of Takyi at the Tokyo Olympics and also encouraged the athletes.

“For the first time ever, a Ghanaian athlete, Samuel Takyi, was selected to represent Africa at the closing ceremony of the Olympic Games. For the first time in the history of the 4th Republic, Ghana won a medal at the Olympics."

“Out of the 52 African countries that participated at the Olympics, Ghana placed 10th on the continent. This should spur us on to even greater heights in future competitions."

“On behalf of the people of Ghana, a say a big hearty ayekoo to all of you. You made the country proud."

Takyi was able to end Ghana's 29-year wait for a medal at the Olympics with his bronze won in the featherweight class of the men's boxing event.

He also won Ghana's first boxing medal since Prince Amartey won bronze in the men's middleweight class at the 1972 Olympics in Munich.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Black Bomber, Samuel Takyi, has finally been presented with his bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

In a short presentation ceremony at the Ryōgoku Kokugikan Sumo Stadium, the Ghanaian who reached the semi-finals of the boxing event, received his medal, as seen a video posted by the Ghana Olympic Committee on twitter sighted by YEN.com.gh.

Takyi was guaranteed a medal after reaching the semi-finals of the men's featherweight division after his victory over Colombian David Avila Ceiber.

