Andre Dede Ayew, the captain of the Black Stars, has been said to have been regularly checking on the welfare of all teammates

The revelation was made by a member of the national team who decided to remain anonymous for personal reasons

Dede Ayew is hoping to lead the Black Stars to victory in the 2022 Afcon and history in the 2022 World Cup

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A player in the Ghana men's national football team, the Black Stars, has revealed that the current captain, Andre Dede Ayew is such an exceptional leader capable of leading the team to great heights.

Great leadership

In an anonymous interview covered by Ghanasoccernet.com, the player mentioned that Dede always calls each player to make sure that things are going on well with them.

The captain is also said to have been putting in measures that ensure that the Black Star players have everything they need to be able to grow in their professional careers and be at their top performances whenever they are representing the nation.

Dede Ayew Credit: @fiifitackie

Source: Twitter

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

"He is regularly checking on all the players, speaking on our welfare and cracking jobs just so we can all enjoy when we are away with the team," the player said.

Ghana is just about to begin serious campaigns to qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup as well as win the ultimate title at the 2022 African Cup of Nations.

Former Black Stars coach, Kwesi Appiah named André Dede Ayew in 2019 as the permanent captain of the team.

This followed a meeting with the top brass of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Normalization Committee (NC) after which approval and full backing were granted to the plans of the coach.

Footballer of the year

Dede Ayew earlier celebrated after emerging as the Best Ghana Footballer of the Year. Dede Ayew was crowned the best footballer at the third edition of the Ghana Football Awards which was held on Saturday, July 3, 2021.

Celebrating his win, Dede Ayew took to social media to share a photo from the awards ceremony.

The photo sighted on his Instagram page shows the Black Stars captain delivering his speech after receiving his plaque.

Dede and fans

Not long ago, the captain of Ghana's national football team, Black Stars, was besieged by a group of young men who were beseeching him to give them some money.

In the video that was shared on the Twitter handle of @FiifiTackie, Dede Ayew was seen publicly speaking Ga for the first time, a part of the video that amazed netizens.

Source: Yen.com.gh