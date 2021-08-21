Veteran musician Stephanie Benson wows fans with Go To Girl

Stephanie Benson has wowed her many fans and music lovers with a new song

The veteran musician often touted as Ghana's queen of Jazz released Go To Girl recently

Stephanie Benson turned 51 years old on August 16 and she was widely celebrated in Ghana and beyond

UK-based Ghanaian international singer and performer, Stephanie Benson, has proven that she's still the undisputed queen of Jazz following the release of her latest song.

The 51-year-old musician who has been on the music scene in Ghana and beyond for many decades released Go To Girl for her ardent fans and music lovers all over the world.

Stephanie Benson also known as Princess Akua Ohenewaa Asieanem of Kokobin, brought her vast experience in jazz music to bear in her new project.

The song tells a love story and visuals that accompany it gives deeper meaning to the lyrics of the song.

Stephanie Benson was seen seated in a park as she entertained with her guitar and soothing voice as the video opens.

Some lovers stroll past and get caught up in the soothing melodies from the singer as they show off their dance moves while telling the love story.

Over the years, Stephanie Benson has been noted for dropping songs that entertain, educate and inspire with many of them having the underlying theme of love.

The mother of five was recently in the news after flaunting a photo of her lovely daughters on social media which received a lot of admiration from her fanbase.

