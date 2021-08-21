Emmanuel Nii Tettey Oku will lead Ghana's parade at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games

Oku got his left leg amputated following a gunshot wound he suffered

He will be competing in the Men's 72kg Powerlifting event

For many abled bodied people who encounter an accident that changes their lives, it becomes a daunting task to pick up from there. However, that is not the case of powerlifter Emmanuel Nii Tettey Oku.

Oku will also be representing Ghana at the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Paralympics competing in the Men's 72kg Para Powerlifting.

The 30-year old got his left leg amputated following a gunshot wound he suffered in the thigh when he was working as a palace guard but will now lead Ghana's parade at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics.

Emmanuel Nii Tettey Oku: Palace guard who was shot set to lead Ghana at Paralympics. Source:Facebook/teamghanablackoptimists

Nonetheless, he did not let this unfortunate incident put him down. He told the International Paralympic Committee he chanced upon some highlights of the 2016 Rio Paralympics Games on television and thats when he developed his interest.

"One day I was watching sports on TV, they were showing the [2016] Paralympic Games in Rio. I saw people being pushed in wheelchairs, lifting weights, and I was like, 'Wow, I can do this', because before then I was a bodybuilder.

"So, I developed interest for the game. One day a friend introduced me to the Para powerlifting team of Ghana. I went there, I watched them training, and then I started training."

Oku said it took him a year after deciding to join Ghana's powerlifting team to compete in his first tournament, the Lagos 2019 International Para Powerlifting competition.

Nicknamed 'Survivor', he revealed to the National Paralympic Committee of Ghana the role his father plays in his journey and motivates him each time before he competes.

"Before I go to competitions, my dad used to tell me, 'I know you're strong. You were stronger before, and you are stronger now. Even without two legs, you are still strong. Let that be in your head, and bring me something good'. It's a really great motivation for me."

Oku will lead Ghana's parade at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games after he was named the flag bearer for Ghana.

In March 20121, he won a bronze bronze medal in the men's 72 kg category at the World Para Powerlifting World Cup in Manchester.

