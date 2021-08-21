President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced that Tokyo 2020 bronze medalist, Samuel Takyi, will be given a car, $10,000 in cash for his efforts at the Olympic Games, plus a further $20,000 to be put in a fund towards his future.

The President made the announcement when Ghana’s contingent for the Tokyo Olympic Games called on him at the Jubilee House.

Olympic Bronze medalist Samuel Takyi to get car, GHC60k from President Akufo-Addo

Source: Twitter

In addition, each member of Ghana’s 14-athlete contingent will also receive an amount of $5,000 for their efforts at the games.

All the athletes and officials for the games were also given medals by the president in appreciation of their performance at the games.

Source: Yen