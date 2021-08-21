Meet the athletes representing Ghana at the 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo

Ghana will be represented by three para athletes at the 2020 Paralympic games

Ghana will be represented by three para athletes at the 2020 Paralympic games in Tokyo which will take place between Tuesday, August 24 and Sunday, September 5.

The para athletes will compete in three different disciplines, namely athletics, powerlifting and cycling.

Ahead of the opening ceremony of the Paralympics in Tokyo, YEN.com.gh looks at the para-athletes that will represent Ghana.

Yusif Amadu

Amadu will compete in the t42 high jump discipline. He represented Ghana at the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio where he finished eleventh.

He was the flag bearer for Team Ghana at the opening ceremony of the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio.

Amadu was named the Para Athlete of the Year at the 42nd edition of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana awards in 2017.

According to the International Paralympic Committee his impairment is a result of the effects of polio.

Frederick Assor

Assor is a track cyclist and will represent Ghana in the Men's B 4000m Individual Pursuit and the Men's B 1000m Time Trial.

He competed at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia and had an impressive outing at the Tandem Elite Championship according the the Ghanaian Times.

Assor who is blind competes in the Tandem event which requires a sighted pilot and a non-sighted rider.

Emmanuel Nii Tetteh Oku

Oku is Team Ghana's flag bearer at this summer's Paralympic games and will lead the team at opening ceremony on Tuesday, August 24.

He will be participating in the Men's 72kg Powerlifting event. In March 20121, he won a bronze medal in the men's 72 kg category at the World Para Powerlifting World Cup in Manchester.

He is an above knee amputee and suffered his injury after being shot in the thigh.

