Former Black Stars striker, Kwesi Appiah has scored his first goal for his new club Crawley Town

He sealed his move to Crawley last week on a one-year deal with the option to extend for a further year

His goal was only a consolation as his side lost 6-3 in a nine goal thriller

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Former Black Stars striker, Kwesi Appiah scored his first goal for his new club Crawley Town on Saturday, August 21 but was not enough as they lost 6-3 to Forest Green Rovers.

Appiah who was a second half substitute, entered the game in the 64th minute for his first game for the club according to a report on the club's website.

The 31-year old sealed his move to Crawley last week on a one-year deal with the option to extend for a further year.

Former Black Stars striker Kwesi Appiah scores in debut game for new club. Source:Twitter/crawleytown

Source: Twitter

Crawley did not start the game well as they fell behind in just 60 minutes after the game started.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

They managed to equalise shortly after and the sequence happened again before the break with the scores being level at 2-2.

The second-half was a different story as Rovers romped into a four goal lead before substitute Appiah pulled one back.

Crawley got a break and played on the counter with Nadesan drilling a perfect cross for an unmarked Appiah to smash home for his first goal in Crawley colours.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that former Black Stars midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng has expressed his disappointment after losing on his return to Bundesliga action for Hertha Berlin.

Hertha Berlin who started the match brightly ended up losing Sunday’s game 3-1 in an away defeat at FC Cologne.

Boateng who was playing his first Bundesliga game in 1,191 days according to the club started the game and played for 59 minutes before being substituted.

Source: Yen Ghana