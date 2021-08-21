Former Hearts of Oak and Dreams FC striker set to tie the knot in September

Striker Joseph Esso is set to tie the knot with fiancée Mary Lilian Dodoo in September

The wedding is understood to take place at the Church of Pentecost

Esso currently plays in the Algerian league with MC Alger

Former Hearts of Oak and Dreams FC striker Joseph Esso is set to tie the knot in September with fiancée Mary Lilian Dodoo.

The wedding is understood to take place at the Church of Pentecost, Pokoase District Central Assembly on Saturday, September 4 according to Football Made In Ghana.

Esso joined Algerian side MC Alger earlier this year and signed a three year deal.

Esso scores for MC Alger

Ghanaian striker, Joseph Esso was on target for his club side MC Alger in Algerian top flight league on Saturday, August 21.

His goal was not enough to secure the win as Alger succumbed to a 2-1 defeat in the penultimate round of games in the league.

The result leaves MC Alger six points behind the fourth placed team, USM Alger, meaning they will not be able to finish in the top four this season.

Esso has scored four times in 17 games for the MC Alger and will be hoping to help his side finish on a high in their last game of the season on Tuesday, August 24.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported of how it was a good start of the week for Ghanaian players in the Algerian League as all three players scored for their respective clubs.

The Algerian League is coming to a conclusion with three games to go and clubs are eager to finish the season strong.

The Ghanaian contingent in the league have taken the task head on as Joseph Esso, Kwame Opoku and Daniel Lomotey registered their names on the score sheet for their various clubs according to DZFoot.

