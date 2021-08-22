How Chelsea could line up vs Arsenal during first London derby of the new season

Thomas Tuchel has been handed an injury boost with N'Golo Kante and Hakim Ziyech both available for selection

Chelsea have been boosted with the likely return to N'Golo Kante and Hakim Ziyech ahead of their Premier League derby meeting with Arsenal.

Source: Getty Images

The two missed the Blues' season opener against Crystal Palace with injury but are now in contention to face the Gunners on Sunday, August 22, after recovering.

Kante has been battling an ankle problem that ruled him out of the Palace encounter, while Ziyech had to be substituted in the first half of his side's Super Cup win over Villarreal after hurting his shoulder.

Despite the timely return of the duo, Chelsea will still miss the services of Ruben Loftus Cheek and Christian Pulisic - both of who are battling COVID-19.

Be that as it may, Thomas Tuchel still has enough squad depth that can help him pick a favourable result away from home.

Edouard Mendy is expected to keep his place between the sticks, with Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, and Antonio Rudiger providing cover at the back.

Reece James and Marcos Alonso could possibly be deployed as wing-backs in a 3-4-3 formation, with Kante and Jorginho manning the midfield.

Upfront, Mason Mount and Timo Werner could be drafted in as Romelu Lukaku walks straight into the starting XI to lead the goal hunt.

Possible Chelsea starting vs Arsenal

Goalkeeper: Edouard Mendy

Defenders: Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger

Midfielders: James, Kante, Jorginho, Alonso

Forwards: Mount, Werner, Lukaku

Chelsea backed to beat Arsenal

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Michael Owen believes Chelsea will come on top when they travel to the Emirates during the first London derby of the new season.

Arsenal will be looking to get their campaign back on track during the clash having lost to Brentford during their season opener.

The match comes only days after Chelsea won their first title of the season when they silenced Villarreal to lift the UEFA Super Cup.

