I'm ready to go professional - Bronze medalist Samuel Takyi after Olympic Games

Olympic Bronze medalist, Samuel Takyi, says he is ready to go professional

The 20-year-old amateur boxer believes the time is right to make a career leap

Samuel Takyi ended Ghana's 29-year wait for a medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games

Ghana's bronze medalist from the just ended Olympic Games, Samuel Takyi, has said that it is time for him to go professional after his debut games in Tokyo.

The 20-year-old Olympic Games hero, ended the country's 29-year wait for an Olympic medal after scooping bronze in the featherweight division in Tokyo.

In an interview on Tv 3's Warm Up Plus show, the young pugilist, says he has discussed with his coach and believes the time is right to make a major leap from amateur to professional.

“I am going professional, and hope God will help me to do it and raise the flag of Ghana high,” he said.

“I and my coach are ready for professional (career). I have a dream, I have to make it, I am young and I have records to break. We must make it earlier," he added.

Samuel Takyi returned home to a heroes welcome following his Olympic Games success and has been rewarded by Ghana's President, Nana Akufo-Addo.

President Akufo-Addo gave the boxer and a total prize money of $30,000 of which $20,000 will go into a development fund.

"For the first time ever, a Ghanaian athlete, Samuel Takyi, was selected to represent Africa at the closing ceremony of the Olympic Games,” said Akufo-Addo when the boxer met him at the Jubilee house.

“For the first time in the history of the 4th Republic, Ghana won a medal at the Olympics. Out of the 52 African countries that participated at the Olympics, Ghana placed 10th on the continent.

“This should spur us on to even greater heights in future competitions. On behalf of the people of Ghana, a say a big hearty ayekoo to all of you. You made the country proud.”

Samuel Takyi joins Clement Quartey, Eddie Blay and Prince Amartey as Ghanaian boxers to win a medal at the Olympics.

Meanwhile, Ghana won a bronze medal in football at the Olympic Games in 1992.

