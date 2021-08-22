Former Ghana player Godwin Attram says preparation of the Black Stars will determine their performance at next year's AFCON

Attram says Ghana has not won the AFCON for almost four decades because of poor preparations

The Black Stars will face Morocco, Gabon and Comoros Island in Group C at the AFCON

Former Black Stars player, Godwin Attram, says Ghana will have to prepare very well to be able to win the Africa Cup of Nations next year in Cameroon.

Godwin Attram believes Ghana's group is going to be difficult and no team can be underestimated at the 2021 Nations Cup.

In an interview with Tv3's Warm Up Plus show, the ex-Great Olympic star, opened up on why the team has not won the AFCON in almost four decades and why preparations is important.

Preparation is key - Former Ghana forward Godwin Attram advises C.K Akonnor ahead of 2021 AFCON.

Source: Twitter

"Well I think it's going to be a difficult group because Morocco is a strong side, they smell the cup all the time," said Attram.

"Gabon, they have a lot of good strikers amongst them but first and foremost the group stage is always import," he added.

"You have to get out of the group, then you think of the knockout stages but I think with all indication and everything thing, I think preparation is the most important key to good success."

Attram currently works as a coach for lower tier side, Attram De Visser, a club he also owns.

The 41-year-old believes his former national teammate, Charles Kwablan Akonnor, will need the support of Ghanaians.

According to Atrram, preparations include good scouting and invitation of the best players.

"Our head coach, C.K AKonnor, we should support him and we should give him all the necessary needs to get the best for the nation." said Attram.

"Yes that's it," he replied when asked if preparations have been a problem for the team.

"But I think we have been to the final twice, you can talk about the coaches who were on board at that time, they were foreign coaches and you know how they do their things. This is the same way we have to support our coaches.

"And preparation means scouting well and inviting the players we believe can do it for the nation."

Ghana has been drawn in Group C alongside Morocco, Gabon and Cameroon.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Black Stars coach, Charles Kwablan Akonnor, has left the doors opened for the return of legendary striker Asamoah Gyan to the team ahead of AFCON 2021.

The former Ghana captain insists the 35-year-old must work hard to convince him to include him in his squad for the Nations Cup in January and February next year.

In a zoom press conference with the media, C.K Akonnor, highlighted the achievements of Gyan in the past and could bring experience to his team.

