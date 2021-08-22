Nowadays, it is not strange to hear the names of legendary basketball players during an NBA match day. This is most likely because some of them have children who decided to walk in their shoes. Gary Payton II belongs to the new generation of NBA stars whose fathers had successful basketball careers a decade or two before them.

Payton II dribbles the ball up court against the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center. Photo: Thearon W. Henderson

Source: Getty Images

Gary Payton II is a talented defensive basketball . His wide handspan allows him to easily steal the ball, earning him the most fitting nickname, "The Thief." Unfortunately, the player hasn't had the smoothest journey in his career, even though his father was one of the most decorated players during his time.

Profile summary

Birth name : Gary Dwayne Payton II

: Gary Dwayne Payton II Nickname : The Mitten, The Thief

: The Mitten, The Thief Date of birth: 1st of December, 2021

1st of December, 2021 Age : 28 years old

: 28 years old Birthplace : Seattle, Washington, United States of America

: Seattle, Washington, United States of America Nationality : American

: American Profession : NBA Basketball Player

: NBA Basketball Player Famous for: His ability to steal balls from opponents

His ability to steal balls from opponents Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Current residence: United States of America

United States of America Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Gender : Male

: Male Ethnicity : African-American

: African-American Zodiac sign: Sagittarius

Sagittarius Height : 6 feet and 3 inches

: 6 feet and 3 inches Weight : 88 kilograms

: 88 kilograms Body build: Athletic

Athletic Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Brown

Brown Parents : Gary Payton Snr. and Monique Payton

: Gary Payton Snr. and Monique Payton Siblings: Raquel, Julian, and Gary Payton Jr.

Raquel, Julian, and Gary Payton Jr. Marital status : Single

: Single Education: Westwind Preparatory Academy in Phoenix, Spring Valley in Las Vegas, Salt Lake Community College, and Oregon State University

Background information

Gary Payton II was born on the 1st of December, 1992, to Gary and Monique Payton in Seattle, Washington, USA. Gary’s father is in the basketball Hall of Fame. Nevertheless, Gary Payton junior and Gary Payton II are the sons of Gary Sr., although they are half brothers.

The Golden State Warriors player has two other siblings from the same mother, Raquel and Julian. So, how old is Gary Payton II? He is currently 28 years old and will celebrate his 29th birthday on the 1st of December, 2021. He was born on the 1st of December, 1992.

Payton II looks on prior to the game against the Utah Jazz at Capital One Arena. Photo: Will Newton

Source: Getty Images

At 28, the younger Gary is trying to step out of his father's shadow and claim fans' hearts with his performance on the court. As part of his father's accomplishment, the Nike Air Zoom Gary Payton II shoe was specifically designed for his dad. The sleek GP model features a white navy colourway with his Team USA #14 and Nike USA logo embroidered on each shoe.

Education

The young amazing basketball player attended Spring Valley High School, where he played the game for two years. But then, needful to state is that Gary Payton II's education was keenly woven with his basketball career.

Nevertheless, after graduating in 2011, he attended Salt Lake Community College in Utah, United States of America.

The younger Gary attended the same university as his father. So, where did Gary Payton go to college? Gary Sr. went to Oregon State University and had a robust career there. The young basketball player replicated this feat 27 years later.

Gary Payton II's career and stats

The fantastic player excelled in high school basketball at Spring Valley and Westwind Preparatory Academy. He continued with his impressive performance in college. But despite that, he was not drafted into the NBA after his education and playing career at Oregon State University.

Why was Gary Payton II undrafted? His shaky jumps and inability to basket three-pointers denied him a place in the NBA in 2016. This prompted Gary Payton II's Rocket career later in 2016, but it did not last. Instead, he shuffled between the NBA and the G League after agreeing to a two-way contract with Los Angeles Laker in 2018.

The Thief's NBA appearances were just as shaky as his jump shots, and the less popular NBA G League became his home for a while. Then, however, his fortune changed when Golden State Warriors signed him on a 10-day contract in 2021.

Nevertheless, Gary Payton II's stats are impressive despite his troubling career. Interestingly, he has played 71 professional matches since 2016. He averages 3.6 points, 1.4 rebounds, 0.1 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks per game in any regular NBA season.

Teams played for

Below is a summary of the teams he has played for since he debted his career:

Rio Grande Valley Vipers (2016 - 2017)

Milwaukee Bucks (2017)

Wisconsin Herd (2017)

Los Angeles Lakers (2018),

Second stint with Rio Grande Valley Vipers (2018–2019)

Washington Wizards (2019)

Rio Grande Valley Vipers (2019)

South Bay Lakers (2019)

Washington Wizards (2019–2020)

Raptor 905 (2021)

Golden State Warriors (2021)

Gary brings the ball up the court against the Orlando Magic at the Thomas & Mack Center. Photo: Ethan Mille

Source: Getty Images

Who is Gary Payton II's wife?

The young, vibrant basketball player is unmarried, and there is no news of a special woman in his life.

Who is Gary Payton married to? The player's father married Monique James, but they divorced in 2012.

Net worth

The player's net worth is not yet determined, but his salary is $1.9 million based on the contract he signed. Nevertheless, this is nothing compared to his father's worth. So, how much is Gary Payton worth? Payton has a fortune estimated at $50 million.

Latest news

The Golden State Warriors gave the rising star player a much-needed opportunity in the early part of 2021, which he jumped at. On the 10th of August, 2021, Golden State Warriors changed Gary Payton II's contract. His partial guarantee date was moved back, allowing them to sign him on at least a one-year non-guaranteed contract.

Considering Gary Payton II's father's feat, basketball fans are constantly tempted to compare him to his father, but he has always insisted that they are both unique in their ways. His recent performances in the Summer League also could help bolster his chances to break into the Warriors regular team roster.

