Southampton vs Manchester United EPL clash saw the Red Devils settle for a point away at St Mary's

Fred scored an own goal to hand the hosts the lead before Greenwood fired home to snatch a point for United

Ole and his wards will now shift their focus to their upcoming Premier League meeting with Wolves at Molineux

Man United have dropped points for the first time this season after being held to a 1-1 disappointing draw against Southampton on Sunday, August 22.

United headed into the clash off a blistering start to the 2021/22 campaign having hammered Leeds 5-1 in their season opener staged at Old Trafford.

That particular clash saw Bruno Fernandes bag a stunning hat-trick as Paul Pogba also in imperious form.

However, it was a whole different story at the south coast as the Red Devils were outplayed and dominated for the better part of the match.

In fact, the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men were a little lucky to snatch a point from the hosts who lost their own opening fixture against Everton.

Harry Maguire had the earliest chance to put United ahead in the sixth minute when he looped the ball onto the top of the bar off Fernades' free kick.

The hosts went on to deservedly take the lead courtesy of Fred's own goal which was initially credited to Che Adams.

The goal generated a mix of controversy and could have been disallowed as Fernandes was fouled in the build up.

However, the match official let it stand as the home side headed into the break with the lead.

The second half of the match saw United pull one back through Mason Greenwood who drove a left footed shot through the legs of the falling McCarthy and into the net.

Southampton had two glorious chances to restore the lead shortly after, but were unable to take their chances.

The tie eventually finished all square at the St Mary's.

