Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu has impressed in Southampton's draw against Manchester United

The 22-year-old played 90 minutes to help Southampton earn their first point of the season

Ghanaians have been amazed by the young defender's performance

Ghana defender, Mohammed Salisu, has left the internet buzzing, following his splendid display in Southampton's 1-1 draw against Manchester United at the St Mary's.

The 22-year-old was solid and lasted the entire duration as the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba and Sancho failed to find a way pass him.

Fans have been raving about his performance on Twitter, with some comparing him to United's defensive pair of Marguire and Lindlelof.

England forward Che Adams forced an own goal from Fred to give the Saints a first half lead after midfielder Bruno Fernandes failed to control a pass.

Manchester United responded after the break through teen sensation, Mason Greenwood.

Salisu made 3 clearances, 3 blocked shots, 3 interceptions, 47 touches, 79.4% accurate passes and one goal line clearance.

His display has seen fans react, one fan wrote: Salisu is better than Maguire and Lindelof in my books.

Premier League panel wrote; "Mohammed Salisu was superb. Denied Bruno & Pogba on several occasions by tracking their runs into the box, he helped Southampton hold a higher line with his pace and he was very pro-active at squeezing up & winning the ball. He will elevate the level of this Southampton defence.

"Salisu is blocking everything," added another fan.

"He looks neat, tidy, composed, calm and made some vital interventions. Mohammed Salisu. Decent first half," wrote Dom Agbake.

"Been on about the qualities and potential in Mohammed Salisu ever since he broke through in Real Valladolid and he’s starting to prove himself in England as well. One of the best players on the pitch today," added Marcus Bring.

"Solid performance from Salisu today. Not a position that Black Stars are deficient in, but the fact that He will be the only left-footed CB, should he avail himself , makes it a priority for The Stars. Send the entourage now," said Faisal Chibsah, who is also a coach.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Black Stars coach Charles Koblah Akonnor has disclosed that he is not sure of when defender Mohammed Salisu will suit up for the Black Stars.

Salisu was not named in coach Akonnor's 30-man squad for the upcoming Fifa World Cup qualifiers in September.

The Southampton defender has not represented Ghana at any level before with MozzartSport reporting that he wants to focus on his club career.

