Black Stars striker, Kwasi Okyere Wreidt, was on target in Holland for Willem II

The striker opened his season account in the 3-0 win over Vitesse Arnhem

Kwasi Okyere Wreidt joined Willem II from Bayern Munich

Black Stars forward, Kwesi Okyere Wreidt, scored his first goal of the season to help Willem II to an emphatic victory at Vitesse Arnhem.

The 27-year-old broke the deadlock as Willem II thumped Vitesse Arnhem 3-0 at their own backyard on matchday two of the Dutch Eredivisie.

In photos posted on the club's website, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the prolific striker is seen celebrating his first goal of the campaign.

Ghana striker Kwasi Okyere Wreidt scored for Willem II against Vitesse in Holland. SOURCE: Twitter/ @WillemII

Having lost the opening day fixture to Feyenoord at home, Willem II came into the game all guns blazing, and after just 18 minutes, Görkem Sağlam found Okyere Wreidt who slotted home the opener.

Görkem Sağlam created the second goal, after serving Che Nunley with a sumptuous assist.

There was no way back for Vitesse in front of their own crowd as Wesley Spieringhs completed the scoring with eight minutes left.

It was an emphatic display by Willem II, who survived the drop last season.

Kwasi Okyere Wreidt joined the Dutch club from German giants, Bayern Munich last summer, but struggled with injuries.

Even with the injury troubles, he managed eight goals and two assists in the Dutch topflight league.

He earned his debut Black Stars call up under former Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah but could not make the trip to Egypt for AFCON 2019.

He was also invited by C.K Akonnor for the AFCON qualifiers against South Africa and Sao Tome in March this year.

However, he missed the latest call up for the World Cup qualifiers against South Africa and Ethiopia next month.

