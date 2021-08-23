Kevin Prince-Boateng is missing his two sons as the Bundesliga takes full flight

The Hertha Berlin forward has not been with his children after moving to Germany in the summer

K.P Boateng returned to Hertha Berlin after 14 years since leaving his boyhood club

Ghana striker, Kevin Prince-Boateng, has sent a heartwarming message to his two sons after leaving them to return to Germany to play for Hertha Berlin.

The Hertha Berlin forward disclosed in a message on social media that he loves the two of them and misses them a lot.

In a Facebook post by the player, sighted by YEN.com.gh, Prince-Boateng shared a picture of himself and the two boys.

Miss you both - Kevin Prince-Boateng sends heartwarming message to his children. SOURCE: Facebook/ Kevin-Prince Boateng

Source: Facebook

"To my children… when I tell you I love you, I don’t say it out of habit or to make a conversation! I say it to remind that you are the best thing ever happened to me, miss you both everyday!!!," he wrote with love emojis.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Kevin Prince Boateng has two sons, the eldest, who is in his teens, Jermain Prince Boateng and a younger one, Maddox Prince Boateng. Maddox is his son from his relationship with ex-wife, Melissa Satta, an Italian model and TV host.

After the divorce, the two have joint custody of the boy, but he is mostly with his mum.

Meanwhile, Jermain Prince Boateng is his son from the relationship with Jennifer Boateng, his first wife.

The 34-year-old left AC Monza in the summer transfer window to join his boyhood club after 14 years abroad.

Boateng has been an integral member of Hertha Berlin this season, despite the tough start for the German club in the Bundesliga. Hertha Berlin have lost both of their games in the German topflight this season.

The experienced forward is hopeful they will bounce back from their slow start.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Ghana international, Kevin Prince Boateng, has added a new Sports Utility Vehicle to his collection of cars after buying the new Volkswagen Touareg.

The 34-year-old, who recently returned to Germany, to join boyhood club Hertha Berlin is known for his love for cars.

In a photo posted on Instagram by Lombarda Motors, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the footballer is seen posing in front of his new car.

Source: Yen Ghana