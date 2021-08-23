Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has a huge number of exotic cars in his fleet which includes a lavish Ferrari

The Arsenal captain recently took to his Instagram handle to flaunt five of his stung fleet wrapped in gold and silver colours

A £150,000 (over GHC1.2m) worth Range Rover Sport and £140,000 (GHC1.1m) are among the player’s exotic rides

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is one man who will stop at nothing in splashing the cash on exotic rides as he boasts a supercar collection that features a £2million (over GHC16m) Ferrari.

The 32-year-old flaunted five of his stung fleet on Instagram as they are wrapped in gold and silver – as well as every colour of the rainbow.

SunSport are reporting that the sensational striker has splashed cash acquiring a number of supercars including four Lamborghinis - two Urus 4x4s.

An Aventador can also be seen in the fleet as well as his beloved Huracan Spyder - and his stunning LaFerrari parked on his front drive.

Further reports via KickOff say the Gabonese earlier acquired a £270,000 (about N152million) worth Lamborghini Aventador, a £150,000 (about N84million) Range Rover Sport and £140,000 (about N79million) Lamborghini Urus wrapped in gold at Yiannimize.

Aubameyang took his love for cars to a whole new level when he placed order for LaFerrari - but was criticised for "ruining" the exclusive supercar.

But as well as the five on Instagram, Aubameyang has plenty more cars in his garage with at least a dozen in total - including a sleek white Bentley Bentayga, which starts at £133,000.

Ronaldo buys Rolls Royce Sedan EWB

Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo seems to have acquired an exotic 2021 Rolls Royce Sedan Phantom EWB.

The 36-year-old who recently won the Euro 2020 highest goal scorer award has posted a picture of himself beside his new ride.

A 2021 model of Phantom EWB costs $1.1million according to Cars Guide and it has been described as an evolution of the Phantom VII's.

