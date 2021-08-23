Solskjaer Names Player to Blame for Man United's Draw vs Southampton

Solskjaer has taken issue with Fred's performance during Man United's 1-1 draw against Southampton

The Brazilian midfielder was at fault in the first half as he helped the Saints take the lead with an own goal

While Ole admitted his side was sloppy, he contends Fred should have done enough to stop Che Adams' strike

Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has criticised Fred's performance following his side's disappointing 1-1 draw against Southampton.

Fred handed Southampton a deserved lead at the half-hour mark when Che Adams' strike deflected off him. Photo by Matthew Peters.

The Red Devils were looking to build on their 5-1 win over Leeds in their season opener when they travelled to the south coast only for them to drop points.

By their standards, United delivered a disjointed display at St Mary's and were a little lucky not to have lost the match.

With neither side finding the back of the net after the half-hour mark, the hosts took the lead thanks to Fred's own goal.

The goal came amid protestation from United who were aggrieved following a foul on Bruno Fernandes in the build-up.

However, the referee could hear none of it as Che Adams went on to take a shot that deflected off Fred to find the back of the net.

The Manchester side went on to draw level in the second half through Mason Greenwood but were unable to score the much-needed winner.

Speaking after the match, Solskjaer conceded United were a little sloppy against the Saints, suggesting the performance could be down to fitness issues.

"Then there’s a couple of tactical issues to correct, but most of it was tiredness and sloppiness," he said as quoted by Metro UK.

However, he was quick to single out Fred for blame, with the Norwegian contending the midfielder should have done better to stop Adams' strike.

"It might be a little bit lucky it deflected off Fred but he shouldn’t have dangled his leg, he should’ve blocked that shot. So we need better reactions when we don’t get decisions," he added.

