Richard Appiah, who is also popularly known as 'fire man' in the vicinity of Abesim, a suburb of Sunyani has been arrested.

He was picked up by the police for allegedly killing a 12 and 15-year old with another person yet to be identified, graphiconline.com reports.

It is reported that Appiah is a registered player with Division 2 side, Sunyani Kumapim FC.

Man accused of killing two children and storing their bodies in a fridge was a footballer.

Source: Twitter

According to Ghana Sports Online, the owner of Kumapim FC admitted that Appiah was part of the team's playing body in an interview with Sunyani-based radio station, Ark FM.

"He’s a registered player of my team. He has been with the club for 8 years."

"He has not been attending training regularly nowadays but he called me last two weeks that he’s coming back to play as a centre-back because he has heard we are conceding goals in the League too much."

The suspect, Appiah, is also said to be a sports pundit and commentator for the local radio stations in the area.

In more revealing details, Appiah's player registration card has also popped up on Twitter and has been sighted by YEN.com.gh. Twitter user @kyeibaffour shared a picture of it .

