Black Stars coach, CK Akonnor, has revealed he is owed seven months salary in arrears

Akonnor was initially owed for 12-months until recently

Akonnor was appointed coach of the Black Stars in January 2020

Black Stars coach, Charles Kwablan Akonnor, has said he has not been paid for seven months.

Akonnor was appointed coach of the Black Stars in January 2020 and led the team to qualify for the delayed 2021 African Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Akonnor was initially owed for 12-months but the Ministry of Youth and Sports is reported to have paid five months of the arrears and are yet to pay for the remaining seven months, CitiSports reports.

Akonnor, speaking to journalists in a media brief via zoom revealed that earlier reports that he had been paid were not accurate.

“Yesterday and today, it has come up that I’ve been paid. That’s not the case. I think the FA has corrected that.”

Akonnor was present at the Nations Cup draw in Yaoundé, on Tuesday, August 17 when Ghana were drawn to face Morocco, Gabon and Guinea.

Akonnor confident on winning AFCON

Ghana coach, Charles Kwablan Akonnor, is very confident of ending the country's over three decades of AFCON trophy drought ahead of the Nations Cup next year.

The former Black Stars captain is taking inspiration from past winners of the competition for Ghana, with all being local coaches.

In a zoom presser, monitored by YEN.com.gh, the gaffer reacted to the AFCON 2021 draw and has asked Ghanaians to believe in him.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, CK Akonnor says he is not feeling pressured after finding out who his opponents are in the African Cup of Nations draw.

The Black Stars will face their counterparts from Morocco, Gabon and Comoros after being drawn together in Group C.

Akonnor will be leading Ghana to a major tournament for the first time after being appointed in January 2020.

The Black Stars coach says he is not fazed with the task ahead in a video posted by 3Sports on twitter and sighted by YEN.com.gh.

