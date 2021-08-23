The veteran sports presenter has urged the GFA to include former captain Asamoah Gyan in the AFCON squad

Seasoned sports writer, Kwabena Yeboah, has urged the Ghana Football Association to include former captain Asamoah Gyan in the travelling party at next year's African Cup of Nations.

Gyan has not been part of the plans of the Black Stars since coming-off the bench in Ghana's penalty shoot-out loss to Tunisia in the 2019 AFCON in Egypt.

However, Kwabena Yeboah, speaking to Joy FM's Nathaniel Attoh on the Joy Sports Link on Saturday, August 21, said Gyan's experience will be of immense help.

“I would want to urge to FA to make Asamoah Gyan a part of Ghana’s team for the Cup of Nations. If not to play, he has a wealth of experience and has a lot of inspiration to give to the players.

"His presence alone can serve as great inspiration for the players so I want the FA to make him a part of team Ghana."

He also added that although Gyan is not at his best physically at the moment, his desire and achievements should not be taken for granted.

“His expression of desire to play again for Ghana shows his level of passion and commitment to the national cause. I guess it’s the reason he gets maligned castigated and lampooned for the least he does.”

“Considering that he is Ghana’s all-time top scorer and highest scoring African at the FIFA World Cup tells us that it is no easy achievement.”

Gyan has played in seven AFCON tournaments since 2008 and helped the Black Stars to the second place finishes in 2010 and 2015.

Gyan wants to play for Black Stars again

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan, still dreams of playing for the Black Stars in the near future.

Gyan has not made an appearance for the Black Stars since the penalty defeat to Tunisia at the 2019 Afcon Round of 16 tie.

However, the 34-year old says he is not retired from international football and that he is still active, he said in an interview with Kumasi based radio station, Kessben FM.

