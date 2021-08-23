Ghanaian artist King Promise celebrated his 26th birthday in London

The afrobeat singer watched Chelsea beat Arsenal at the Emirates on Sunday

King Promise was at the box tickets section with Nigerian star Mr Eazi

Ghanaian singer and songwriter, King Promise, has the best birthday ever after watching his favourite club, Chelsea silence Arsenal at the Emirates on Sunday.

King Promise, born Gregory Bortey Newman, turned 26 on August 16, 2021, but crowned his birthday celebrations with a visit to the Emirates to watch Chelsea.

In a photo posted on Twitter by the Afrobeats artist, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the CCTV hitmaker thanked companion Mr. Eazi for getting him a box ticket for the match on Sunday.

King Promise celebrates 26th birthday watching favourite club Chelsea beat Arsenal at the Emirates.

Source: Twitter

King Promise described the experience as the 'best birthday' present ever, insisting the Blues schooled Arsenal at the Emirates.

"best birthday present. Box tickets to watch Chelsea school Arsenal! Preciate it my g' Mr. Eazi," he posted on Twitter.

The multiple award winning artist has been in London since the Ghana Party in the Park as he works on his upcoming project.

King Promise is a big fan of Chelsea and was recently spotted with Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech, who was jamming to the musician's hits.

Chelsea outclassed Arsenal on Sunday, August 22, 2O21, to exert their dominance on their London rivals.

Belgium forward Romelu Lukaku announced his return to the club with a first half opener, after starting a move which involved Reece James, the assist provider.

Reece James went from provider to scorer, netting the Blues' second in the 35th minute as Chelsea returned to Stamford Bridge with all three points in the bag.

Meanwhile, Arsenal had to play without Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey, who is nursing an injury from a pre-season friendly against Chelsea.

King Promise is currently promoting his new single Ring My Line featuring British rapper Headie One.

Source: Yen