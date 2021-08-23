The former Chelsea midfielder celebrated Lukaku's first goal after returning to the club

Michael Essien congratulated the forward for scoring in Chelsea's 2-0 win against Arsenal

The Belgium forward returned to the Premier League side in the summer transfer window

Former Ghana midfielder and Chelsea legend, Michael Essien, has congratulated Romelu Lukaku for scoring on his second debut for English Premier League side, Chelsea.

The Belgium forward netted the opener as Chelsea defeated their London rivals 2-0 at the Emirates on Sunday, August 22, 2021.

Lukaku reacted to the victory on social media, drawing the attention of his former teammate, Essien, who replied with the word, bravo.

Bravo! Michael Essien celebrates Romelu Lukaku's display for Chelsea against Arsenal. SOURCE: Twitter/ @RomeluLukaku9 @MichaelEssien

The former Manchester United player broke the deadlock of the game with a trademark Lukaku move, which saw him connect to a Reece James assist after 15 minutes.

Reece James doubled Chelsea's lead in the 35th minute, putting the game beyond the Gunners.

Lukaku posted after the game, "Big win today. Childhood dream became reality. Finally I can say it too, LONDON IS blue. Come on Chelsea."

Michael Essien, a Blues legend, responded with the word, "Bravo."

Romelu Lukaku rejoined the Blues in a record breaking deal, after seven years since leaving the club for Everton following an initial loan spell.

He had spells with Manchester United and Inter Milan, helping the latter win the Italian Serie A last season.

Meanwhile, Michael Essien is revered in London, after helping the club to several titles, including the Premier League, FA Cup and the UEFA Champions League.

Essien currently works as assistant coach of Danish club, FC Nordsjaelland after a glittering career in Europe.

The 38-year-old played 59 times for the Black Stars scoring nine goals for the national team.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, former Ghana and Chelsea midfielder, Michael Essien, has dropped a classic photo of his playing days in a defensive wall with Ballack, Dogba, Lampard and Shevchenko.

The seriously looking wall was defending a freekick with all five players sternly watching on.

In a photo sighted on Twitter by YEN.com.gh, posted by the player-turned coach, Essien is marveled by the big names in that wall.

