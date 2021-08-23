Choqolate GH causes traffic on social media with latest photo; fans shout

Choqolate GH has wowed her many followers on social media with new a photo

The burgeoning singer has dropped a new photo looking all made up and glowing as usual

Choqolate GH has come to be noted for dropping dazzling photos of herself online

Burgeoning Ghanaian dancehall singer, Choqolate GH, has dazzled her many social media fans and followers with her latest photo which is causing massive traffic online.

The singer who shares a striking resemblance to late singer Ebony Reigns, has released a new photo of herself without make-up.

In the photo sighted by YEN.com.gh, Choqolate GH was seen standing behind a car as she posed for the camera.

Unlike her other photos that see her posing without make-up, Choqolate GH, this time around decided to flaunt her all-glammed face.

In the photo, Choqolate GH was seen wearing an orange sleeveless dress as she graced a wedding she was invited to.

After posting the photos, Choqolate GH captioned it: "am a Queen and I don’t fight with Peasants!!! wedding guest"

Many fans and followers who saw the photo took to the comment section to share their views over the singer's beauty.

the1957news commented: "Show dem!!"

g_goat wrote: "beautiful Queen"

There were many such comments that prove that fans and followers of the singer really admired her beauty.

