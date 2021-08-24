Ghana midfielder, Mubarak Wakaso, has provided an electric wheelchair to a disabled commentator

The football commentator, Johnson Antwi's touching story was aired by Tv3

The story grabbed the attention of Wakaso, who has donated a wheelchair and cash to the journalist

Black Stars midfielder, Mubarak Wakaso, has come to the aid of disabled Ghanaian football commentator, Johnson Antwi, after supporting him with an electronic wheelchair.

The story of Johnson Antwi, a crippled commentator was brought to light by Tv3 during the Super Two clash between Hearts and Kotoko in June.

In photos posted by Tv3 on Twitter, management of the station presented the items and the cash from Mubarak Wakaso to Johnson Antwi.

In a mini documentary by the TV station, Johnson Antwi revealed the struggles he goes through to cover matches in the Ghana Premier League.

The disabled journalist is however not deterred by his condition as he gives his all for the sport he loves.

He thanked Mubarak Wakaso for his kind gesture, and hopefully he can do his work with less struggles especially with the use of an electronic wheelchair.

“I thank Media General for airing my story. Since then it has impacted a lot on my life. I also thank Mubarak Wakasu, I am so grateful. I doff my heart for him and may God bless him in whatever he does,” Johnson Antwi told Tv3 at the presentation.

Head of Sports at Tv3, Juliet Bawuah expressed gratitude to the footballer for coming to the aid of Mr. Antwi.

“When Kelvin Owusu Ansah and Daniel Yeboah went to cover the Super Clash, they decided to do a story on our colleague Baggio. Little did we know the story will have a life of its own. I would like to say a big thank you to Mubarak Wakaso who did all this for Baggio.

He bought a wheelchair and gave him money. For us this is what defines us and the work we do here at Media General and 3Sports, impacting lives through storytelling and also journalism that inspires,” she said at the presentation.

Meanwhile, General manager of Tv3, Francis Doku disclosed how impactful journalism can be and was grateful to Wakaso for the support.

“This is what we do. We try to impact lives with everything we do. We also thank Mubarak Wakasu for helping us to achieve some of the things. On behalf of the management of Media General and our group CEO Beatrice Agyemang and most importantly the Sports team led by Juliet Bawuah for their utmost dedication and intriguing stories,” he said.

Mubarak Wakaso now plies his trade in China with Shenzen FC.

Source: Yen.com.gh