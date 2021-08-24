Hearts midfielder, Emmanuel Nettey, has presented his medals to the MP of his constituency

Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Emmanuel Nettey, has presented his double winning medals to the Member of Parliament for Krowor Constituency, Madam Agnes Naa Momo Lartey.

The midfielder, who hails from Nungua, a suburb of the constituency spent the day with the MP to celebrate his achievements as well as inspire people from the community.

In photos posted on Twitter by the player, sighted by YEN.com.gh, Nettey expressed gratitude to Madam Agnes Lartey for receiving him and his team.

Hearts midfielder Emmanuel Nettey presents GPL and FA Cup medals to Krowo MP. SOURCE: Twitter/ @Romerojnr10

"My team and I paid a courtesy call on the Member of Parliament for the Krowor Municipal Assembly (Nungua), Hon. Agnes Naa Momo Lartey to celebrate the double glory with her. Grateful for your warm hospitality and fruitful discussion," he wrote on Twitter.

Emmanuel Nettey is one of the key players in the Hearts of Oak set up that won the double in the just ended season.

He played an influential role, and scored one of the best goals of the campaign in the game against regional rivals Great Olympics in Accra.

Although injuries prevented him from playing all games, he was outstanding in the matches he played.

The midfielder is expected to rejoin the Hearts of Oak team as training begin for the upcoming season, as well as the CAF Champions League preliminary stage next month.

Nettey has been included in the 35 man squad registered for Africa. He joined Hearts of Oak from Inter Allies.

Hearts of Oak ended over a decade wait for major trophies by winning the Ghana Premier League and the FA Cup last season under the tutelage of coach Samuel Boadu.

