Kurt Zouma could be joining Premier League side West Ham United on a permanent basis this summer according to reports

It was gathered that a verbal agreement which reportedly is around an excess of £30million has been reached

Zouma could not seal his place in the Chelsea starting line up under Frank Lampard and now Thomas Tuchel seems to have moved on

Chelsea’s Kurt Zouma could seal a permanent move away from the Stamford Bridge as he is reportedly closing in on a deal to join West ham United, SPORTbible reports.

The Frenchman has been linked with several clubs and now he is set to depart Chelsea on a permanent basis as he is said to have verbally agreed a deal with West Ham.

It was gathered via SB Nation that a deal in excess of £30million has been agreed for the French centre back who joined Chelsea in 2014.

Kurt Zouma closing in on West Ham switch. Photo: Catherine Ivill

Source: Getty Images

Zouma had loan spells with Premier League clubs Stoke City and Everton in recent times as he was unable to break into the Blues' starting line-up under Frank Lampard.

Manager Thomas Tuchel seems to have moved on with other players and Zouma now feels the time is right to leave Stamford Bridge. .

David Moyes looks set to land his man should Zouma, who has eight caps for France, be able to lower his £125k a week demands.

There is no doubt the 26-year-old is proven at Premier League level despite him only making 99 appearances for Chelsea in a seven year spell at the club. His only appearance this season came in the UEFA Super Cup against Villarreal.

