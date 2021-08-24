Paul Pogba who is currently on the books of Manchester United could be on his way to Real Madrid next summer

The Spanish giants are planning to sign the Frenchman on a free transfer from the Premier League side

Los Blancos have already sold Martin Odegaard to Premier League side Arsenal and have raised some funds

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Real Madrid who are Spanish La Liga giants are reportedly ready to sign Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba for free next summer after raising money following the sale of Odegaard.

Paul Pogba has for the past two seasons been a target for Real Madrid who want the World Cup winner to bolster their squad and help them win more titles.

There is no doubt about the fact that Paul Pogba has been impressive since the return of the Frenchman to Manchester United where he has won the Europa League and EFL titles.

Paul Pogba in action for Manchester United. Photo by Ryan Pierse

Source: UGC

But with 11 months remaining on his current contract with Manchester United, Real Madrid are currently planning to lure Paul Pogba to Spain even as Paris Saint-Germain are also interested.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

As things stand now, Manchester United have two choices which is for them to sell Pogba Pogba or convince him to sign a new deal so as not to lose him for free.

According to the report on UK Sun, Odegaard's switch has helped clear the way for Pogba, 28, to become the natural successor to Croatia captain Luka Modric, 35, in Madrid’s midfield.

Meanwhile, Paul Pogba has been impressive so far this season for Manchester United creating five assists for the Red Devils which has earned him praises from fans.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh had reported of how Paul Pogba was continually linked with a summer move to Paris Saint-Germain and the talks has become debatable over the past few weeks.

The Manchester United midfielder has just a year left on his deal at Old Trafford and a move to Parc des Princes is on the cards for the Frenchman.

PSG boss Mauricio Pochettiono has refused to be drawn into the debate of the 28-year-old joining his team this summer.

After the Parisians were defeated in the French Super Cup by league winners Lens, Pochettino was asked about Pogba possible move.

Pogba last played in France during his youth career with Lens before being snapped up by Man United and then spent four glorious years with Juventus.

He returned to England in 2016 as part of a record-breaking £89million transfer and has won the Europa League and Carabao Cup.

Source: Yen