Team Ghana has arrived to a warm welcome ahead of the Paralympic Games

The Opening Ceremony for the games is on Tuesday, August 24, 2021

Ghana will be represented by three para athletes who will compete in three different disciplines

Ghana's contingent for the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo have arrived to a warm welcome.

Ghana will be represented by three para athletes who will compete in three different disciplines; athletics, cycling and powerlifting.

In a video posted by JoySports on twitter and sighted by YEN.com.gh, the athletes are seen being cheered on as they descend from their bus.

The Japan national stadium, dubbed the Olympic Stadium, will host the opening ceremony of the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games which takes place on Tuesday, August 24, 2021.

163 countries will be represented at the Opening Ceremony and it is estimated that more than 3,500 athletes will compete in 22 sports and a total of 540 events.

These events include badminton and Taekwondo, and many athletes will be making their debut at the Paralympic games in Tokyo, NBC reports.

Ghana's para athletes competing at the Tokyo games are, Yusif Amadu, who will be competing in the t45 high jump, Frederick Assor, who is a cyclist and competing in the Men's B 4000m Individual Pursuit.

The third athlete who is also the team's flag bearer at the Opening Ceremony is Emmanuel Nii Tetteh Oku, who will be participating in the Men's 72kg Powerlifting event.

Details about Ghana's flag bearer at the Paralympics

For many abled bodied people who encounter an accident that changes their lives, it becomes a daunting task to pick up from there.

However, that is not the case of powerlifter, Emmanuel Nii Tettey Oku. Oku will also be representing Ghana at the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Paralympics, competing in the Men's 72kg Para Powerlifting.

The 30-year old got his left leg amputated following a gunshot wound he suffered in the thigh when he was working as a palace guard but will now lead Ghana's parade at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics.

