Former Ghana captain Stephen Appiah's sense of fashion is up there

The ex-Ghana player stunned his Instagram followers as he slayed in an all red suit

Appiah currently works as a sports analyst and a business man

Former Ghana captain, Stephen Appiah, left his Instagram followers stunned as he dropped a beautiful photo of himself sparkling in an all red-suit.

The ex-Ghana international's sense of fashion is top notch, and does not seem to fall short when it comes to dressing for the occasion.

In photos posted on Instagram, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the 40-year-old looked physically great and amazing in suit.

Fashion killer: Former Ghana captain Stephen Appiah slays in all red suit. SOURCE: Instagram/ @stephenappiahofficial

"Old model," he captioned the picture.

Stephen Appiah, these days works as a sports pundit on TV, and was the in house analyst for Joy Sports, during the EURO 2020 championship.

He is also an ambassador for BetWay and is involved in several businesses.

After retiring from football, he became a member of former Ghana coach, Kwesi Appiah's technical team, working as a Black Stars coordinator.

Stephen Appiah was the first Black Stars captain to qualify the country to the FIFA World Cup, playing a key role as Ghana booked a ticket to Germany 2006.

The former Juventus and Fenerbache player scored the winner that sent Ghana to the knockout stages of the tournament before getting knockout by Brazil.

He again made history with the team as Ghana became the third country from Africa to reach the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup in 2010, South Africa.

Ghana disappointingly lost to Uruguay on penalties to miss the semi finals on African soil.

Appiah began his football career in Ghana with Hearts of Oak before moving to Europe to join Udinese. He later played for Parma, Juventus, Brescia, Fenerbache, Bologna, Cesena and Vojvodina.

