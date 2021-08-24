Gyasi scored the opener for Spezia as they held fellow Serie A club Cagliari to a 2-2 draw

Black Stars forward, Emmanuel Gyasi, needed only seven minutes to open his goal account for this season's Serie A.

Gyasi scored the opener for Spezia as they held fellow Serie A club Cagliari to a 2-2 draw on Monday, August 23 at the Sardegna Arena.

The Ghanaian forward received a pass about 30-yards from goal and played a one-two with a team mate before unleashing a shot at the edge of the 18-yard box to score.

After the game, the 27-year old praised Spezia coach Thiago Motta for instilling confidence in them before the game, according to a report on the club's website.

"The coach motivated us during the warm-up and in the locker room before entering the field, giving us confidence in our abilities."

He also talked about the relationship between the new players who just joined the squad and those who were there already.

"The new players have integrated well, we are a young team, but with attributes and a great desire to impress."

"The others “old” players and I were good at welcoming the new guys, and they immediately adapted to our game."

"I'm sorry for the missed 3 points, but it's okay, we played well and I'm satisfied."

Gyasi is one of the hot attackers for Ghana who have been called-up to the senior men's national team, the Black Stars, by Coach CK Akonnor.

The forward is part of Akonnor's 30-man squad invited for the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia and South Africa.

