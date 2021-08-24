Colin Hanks biography: early life, father, age, wife, net worth, latest updates

Being a prominent Hollywood star is not as easy as it seems. The industry has many talented actors and actresses battling recognition and roles in movies, making competition fierce. However, one actor who has succeeded in doing so is Colin Hanks. His excellent performance in iconic films has made him many entertainment lovers' favourite.

Colin Hanks, also known as Colin Lewes Dillingham, is an American actor, voice-over artist, director, and filmmaker. He has featured in top American movies and series such as King Kong, Orange County, and The House Bunny. Although Hanks is the son of an award-winning actor, Tom Hanks and actress Samantha Lewes, he has succeeded in Hollywood and made a name for himself.

Early life

Colin Hanks was born Colin Lewes Dillingham on the 24th of November, 1977, in Sacramento, California. So, is Colin Hanks Tom Hanks' biological son? Yes, his parents are Hollywood stars Tom Hank and Samantha Lewes. However, after his parents married in 1978, Colin started using Hanks as his surname.

Colin Hank’s younger sister’s name is Elizabeth, who is also an actress. He has two half-brothers: Truman Theodore and Chester Moron Hanks, from his father’s second marriage to Rita Wilson. Moreover, the actor is also the step-nephew to Jim Hanks, an actor, producer, voice actor, and director.

Tom Hanks' son started schooling in Sacrament Country Day School. After that, he attended Chapman University and eventually transferred to Loyola Marymount University. However, Hank never completed his university education; he dropped out of school in his third year to pursue his acting career.

What does Colin Hanks do for a living?

Colin has had an outstanding career as an actor and has starred in several top-rated American movies. His acting career began in 1996 when he took up a minor role in That Thing You Do! He played Alexander Charles Whitman in the first two seasons of Roswell between 1999 and 2001. Nevertheless, in the third season, he only made a brief appearance.

In the early 2000s, he performed as a comedian in a few teen comedies, including Get Over It, Whatever It Takes, and Shane West, with Ben Foster. At the same time, he got featured in the eighth part of Band of Brothers, an HBO mini-series, as Lt. Hank Jones.

The first film he starred in was Orange County; he featured as Shaun Brumder. In the comedy, he tried getting into Stanford University after his guidance counsellor sent out the wrong transcript mistakenly.

The talented actor also did a voice-over for the character of Tom in the animated series Talking Tom and Friends and Captain Canine in Super Buddies. Besides, he played Adult Alex Vreeke in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. After Colin Hanks' Jumanji feature, he again recast for the role in the 2019 sequel Jumanji: The Next Level.

Colin was also featured on a Comedy Central show, Drunk History, as a young Mr Rogers. He also appeared as a guest judge on Netflix's baking competition, Sugar Rush, episode 5 of Season 1, titled Sweet Geeks. Other Colin Hanks' movies and TV shows and the roles he played include:

Numb3rs as Marshall Penfield

as Marshall Penfield Mad Men as Father John Gill

as Father John Gill The Good Guys as Jack Bailey

as Jack Bailey Dexter as Travis Marshall

as Travis Marshall Comedy Bang! Bang! as Movie Cop

as Movie Cop Burning Love as Allison

as Allison NCIS as Richard Parsons

as Richard Parsons Ghost Ghirls as Tom Wellington/Bloody Bat

as Tom Wellington/Bloody Bat Bad Teacher as Coach Donnie

as Coach Donnie Fargo as Officer Gus Grimly

as Officer Gus Grimly How It Ends as Charlie

as Charlie No Stranger Than Love as Clint Coburn

as Clint Coburn The Guilt Trip as Rob

as Rob Barry Munday as Heavy Metal Greg

Relationship

Before getting married, Hanks dated Busy Philipps in the 1990s before engaging with Samantha Bryant, a former New York publicist. Eventually, Samantha became Colin Hanks' wife after they tied the knot on the 8th of May, 2010, in Los Angeles.

So far, their marriage is blessed with two daughters. Their first child, Olivia Jane, was born on the 1st of February, 2011, in Los Angeles, while the second child, Сhаrlоttе Вrуаnt, came into the world on the 2nd of July, 2013. While celebrating his wife on Mother's Day, Colin took to his Instagram handle and shared:

I already know that I'm the luckiest guy I know cause she's my partner in crime, my better half, the mother of our two incredible daughters. I've made it my duty to make sure that they know how lucky they are having her as a mother. Of course, they already know it cause THAT'S how good of a mother she is. I love you Red. Happy Mothers Day.

Who is Colin Hanks' dad?

Colin Hanks' father, Thomas Jeffrey Hanks, is an American actor and filmmaker, famous for his comedic and dramatic roles. According to Yahoo Finance, he is arguably the most versatile actor in history. Besides, his cumulative box-office earnings globally are close to $10 billion.

Colin Hanks' net worth

As of 2021, Colin has an estimated net worth of $14 million. Most of his money comes from acting in movies and TV series and directing.

Interestingly, In 2018, the actor paid $2.85 million for a farmhouse in the Studio City area of Los Angeles. The 4,300-square-foot home includes:

Five bedrooms

5.5 baths

A home theatre

Walls upholstered with black leather

A swimming pool and spa

Latest updates

It is not news that Colin has recorded significant success since he started his career in the entertainment industry. However, it is surprising to hear that, like other celebrity kids who want to follow in their parents' footsteps, Colin's kids are different. The father said,

They don't have really much interest in it. … I mean, I wasn't on Hannah Montana, so they don't really have any interest in what I do.

Instead, they prefer Animal Crossing, which he tagged an “unfortunate” stage.

Colin Hanks is an outstanding actor, producer, director, and voice artist who has made a name for himself. Since the start of his career, he has received eight nominations for awards and won two of them: the Spike Video Game Awards 2005 and the Young Hollywood Awards in 2002.

