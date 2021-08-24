Who is Naomi Osaka's boyfriend, YBN Cordae? Everything you need to know

Naomi Osaka is a Japanese professional tennis player who has made headlines for her prowess in the sport. She is a four-time Grand Slam singles champion and reigning champion at the US Open and the Australian Open. Apart from her thriving career, Naomi has also been in a relationship with rapper Cordae for a significant time now. So, do you want to know more about Naomi Osaka's boyfriend?

Naomi and Cordae have defied all odds and have maintained a relationship despite their celebrity statuses, which is not an easy feat to achieve. They are both pioneers in their crafts and beautifully add to each other. While Naomi wins on the court, with all of her title and trophies, YBN is a rising voice in the rap scene and has earned two Grammy nominations for his craft.

Who is YBN Cordae?

Cordae Amari Dunston is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter. He goes by the stage name Cordae, having dropped his previous stage name YBN Cordae and Entendre. He rose to popularity after he released remixes of popular songs. As a result, he received immediate and immense positive responses from mainstream media and the online rap community.

The rapper was born in Raleigh, North Carolina, but his family moved to Suitland, Maryland. He was born on August 26th 1997, making Naomi Osaka's boyfriend's age 24 (as of 2021).

His interest in music began as a child because his father would always play classic hip hop around him. He took inspiration from that and started writing raps around the age of fifteen as a hobby. As he grew older, his interest in starting a rap career grew.

What is Cordae famous for?

After he completed his high school education, Cordae released three mixtapes, Entendre, I'm So Anxious, and I'm So Anonymous. He got his college education at Towson University but dropped out in 2018. He then moved to Los Angeles to grow his career.

After moving to LA, he changed his name from Entendre to YBN Cordae when he joined the YBN group. He released his first single called Introduction to the world in May 2018. He then released Old Niggas, Fighting Temptations, and Kung Fu.

On August 6th, 2020, YEB Nahmir announced on Twitter that the TBN collective had officially disbanded. Consequently, Cordae dropped the YBN from his stage name. He released another single, Gifted featuring Roddy Ricch, on August 27th. He is currently working on his second album.

Naomi Osaka and Cordae's relationship

Is Naomi Osaka in a relationship? Yes, the talented tennis player is indeed in a relationship with the talented rapper. Although they are in the spotlight, they have managed to keep the details of their relationship private. In fact, the two were dating for almost one year before the public found out about them.

How long has Cordae and Naomi been together? Cordae and his girlfriend have been together for over two years now. The two met at a Clippers game where YBN had no idea who Naomi was as he was not a big tennis fan. The two kept in touch and started dating but kept it completely under wraps.

Rumours that Naomi Osaka and YBN Cordae were dating started swirling in early 2019, but Cordae confirmed that they were dating in July that year. Their first public appearance together was in December 2019 at a Clippers game at Staples Center.

Naomi Osaka's boyfriend's net worth

He allegedly has a net worth that ranges between $500 and $800k. This is an approximate figure as the rapper has released a lot of successful projects since venturing into music.

His singles as a lead artist include the following:

My Name Is

Old Niggas

Fighting Temptations

Kung Fu

Alaska (Scotty Pippen)

(Scotty Pippen) Whats Life

Locationships

Have Mercy

Bad Idea (featuring Chance the Rapper)

(featuring Chance the Rapper) RNP (featuring Anderson Paak)

(featuring Anderson Paak) Gifted featuring Roddy Ricch

He has also collaborated with other great artists. The songs he has been featured in include:

Blackjack (Remix) (Aminé featuring Cordae)

(Remix) (Aminé featuring Cordae) Racks (H.E.R featuring Cordae)

(H.E.R featuring Cordae) In These Streets (Godfather of Harlem featuring John Legend, Cordae and Nick Grant)

(Godfather of Harlem featuring John Legend, Cordae and Nick Grant) Can't Put It in the Hands of Fate (Stevie Wonder featuring Rapsody, Cordae, Chika and Busta Rhymes)

(Stevie Wonder featuring Rapsody, Cordae, Chika and Busta Rhymes) Soda (DJ Scheme featuring Cordae, Ski Mask the Slump God and Take a Daytrip)

(DJ Scheme featuring Cordae, Ski Mask the Slump God and Take a Daytrip) Kille r (Remix) (Eminem featuring Jack Harlow and Cordae)

r (Remix) (Eminem featuring Jack Harlow and Cordae) Life Is Like A Dice Game (Nas featuring Freddie Gibbs and Cordae)

Social media presence

YBN Cordae's Instagram has over 2 million followers, a testament to the number of people who love his music.

Naomi Osaka's boyfriend is a celebrated rapper, singer, and songwriter known for his music. His relationship with Naomi Osaka is one that many of their fans look up to and hope to emulate.

