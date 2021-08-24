Vanessa Bryant celebrated her late hubby's 43rd birthday by honouring him with a touching message online

The mother of four shared that she will forever love Kobe as their love is eternal

Her fans and other basketball players also celebrated the late athlete by sending warm wishes to him and his family

Vanessa Bryant has honoured her late hubby Kobe with emotional words while celebrating his would have been 43rd birthday.

Vanessa Bryant and her hubby the Late Kobe. Photo: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Vanessa celebrates Kobe's 43rd birthday

The mother of four shared a lovely picture of herself and Kobe that they took after he won one of his five championships, and alongside the two was his Larry O'Brien trophy.

She captioned her post in Spanish, saying:

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

"Happy birthday, Papi. Te amo por siempre. Amor Eterno." (I love you forever. Eternal love).

More tributes to Kobe on his birthday

As soon as Vanessa posted her touching birthday message, her fans and Kobe's fans and the basketball family poured their tributes to the fallen athlete.

Here are some of the comments from the post:

@hairbylorenzomartin said:

"Happy heavenly birthday Kobe."

@noahgphotos commented:

"Thinking of you both today! Sending much love your way."

@ladymissivy said:

"Love to you and your amazing girls."

@comiclonilove commented:

"Happy birthday Kobe."

@thestilettomeup added:

"Sending you love and strength."

@joonjoon_ commented:

"The greatest gift we can ever achieve in life is to love and be loved by the one you love. Happy birthday Kobe."

@jaygo10 said:

"Happy Birthday to Kobe! Sending love to you, V."

@lyndikennedy commented:

"Happy birthday Kobe! Much love to you all."

Vanessa commemorates her 20th anniversary with her hubby

Five months ago, YEN.com.gh covered the entrepreneur after commemorating their 20th anniversary with hubby in a heart-warming video.

The widow of the late basketball legend shared a moving video of her wedding day while celebrating what would have been their 20th anniversary.

"Happy anniversary, baby. I love you, 20 years," she captioned her post on Instagram.

The mother of four also shared another video showing different moments she and hubby shared on and off the pitch during his gaming period.

Kobe died on January 26, 2020, after a helicopter carrying him, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others crashed in Calabasas, California.

Source: Yen.com.gh