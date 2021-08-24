Black Stars forward Emmanuel Gyasi has scored his first goal of the season

The striker was on target for Spezia in their serie A opener on Monday

Gyasi has been named in the Black Stars squad for the World Cup qualifier next month

Black Stars forward, Emmanuel Gyasi, opened his 2021/22 serie campaign with an outstanding goal as Spezia drew in their game against Cagliari on Monday.

The winger opened the scoring after a one-two with a teammate, before striking from outside the box to give Spezia the lead in the 2-2 draw against Cagliari.

In photos posted on the club's website, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the winger performed a Kangaroo dance for his maiden goal of the campaign.

Ghana winger Emmanuel Gyasi scores in serie A season opener for Spezia against Cagliari. SOURCE: Twitter/ @acspezia_en

After an impressive debut season with the Eagles in the topflight, Gyasi continued his flamboyant form by breaking the deadlock against Cagliari.

His teammate Simone Bastoni doubled the lead just before the hour mark, also from a move started by the Ghanaian.

However, Cagliari pulled back through a brace from Joao Pedro, in the space of four minutes.

Gyasi was close to getting a penalty for his side in the dying minutes but unfortunately, the referee waved played on.

The Palermo-born forward expressed satisfaction after the game and revealed his Kangaroo dance celebrations was for his cousin.

"I'm sorry for the missed 3 points, but it's okay, we played well and I'm satisfied," he said after the game in a post match interview.

"The new players have integrated well, we are a young team, but with attributes and a great desire to impress.

"My cousin asked me for it, you'll see it again," he replied to a question about his celebrations.

Emmanuel Gyasi has been invited for Ghana's 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia and South Africa next month.

