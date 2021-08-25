Former Ghana captain, Asamoah Gyan, says he is not worried by critics

According to the legendary forward, it not realistic for everybody to love you

Gyan has been in the news recently over being included in the team for AFCON 2021

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan, has said he is not worried by the lack of love he receives from some Ghanaians despite his football status.

Gyan is seen as a hero by some section of the Black Stars fans and considered a villain by others too, despite his heroics in the national team jersey.

In an interview with Tv3, after the 2021 Nations Cup, where he was a guest of honour, the ace forward disclosed he was unbothered by the dislike he receives sometimes.

“A lot of things happen when you’re up there,” he said.

“In life, I don’t think it’s good for everybody to like you. When everybody likes you, you do the wrong thing and think it’s the right thing.

“It’s good to have a balance. People might hate you and people might like you, but it keeps you going to prove your critics wrong.”

Asamoah Gyan remains Ghana's all time leading scorer with 51 goals in 109 international matches.

But, he has not played for the Black Stars since the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt 2019, where he featured in two matches as Ghana reached the round of 16.

There have been calls for him to be included in the team for AFCON 2021 because of his rich experience at the Nations Cup.

However, coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor insists he has had a discussion with the striker and Gyan knows what to do to get into the squad.

“Asamoah Gyan has made it clear that he wants to. He’s an experienced man and knows what to do for him to get into the team,” said Akonnor during a zoom presser with the media.

“Once he does, he’s a Ghanaian and he’s done a marvellous job in the past. So, we’ve had a bit of discussion, he knows what to do. I’m also watching him closely," he added.

The Black Stars of Ghana have been drawn in Group C of next year's Africa Cup of Nations alongside Morocco, Gabon and Comoros Island.

