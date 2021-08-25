Kwabena Yeboah says he wanted Asamoah Gyan included in the Black Stars team for a different role

According to the sports highlights presenter, Gyan could be added to the technical team

Asamoah Gyan has not played for the Black Stars since 2019

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ace broadcaster, Kwabena Yeboah, has clarified his stance on the statement he made about Asamoah Gyan being included in the team for AFCON 2021.

The Sports Highlights presenter said on his show that, the legendary forward could be included in the team as a backroom staff member.

Earlier in an interview with Joy FM, Kwabena Yeboah stated that Asamoah Gyan's experience will be needed at the AFCON 2021.

I never indicated Asamoah Gyan should be part of the playing body - Kwabena Yeboah clarifies stance. SOURCE: Twitter/ @ghanafaofficial

Source: Twitter

“I would want to urge the FA to make Asamoah Gyan a part of Ghana’s team for the Cup of Nations. If not to play, he has a wealth of experience and has a lot of inspiration to give to the players," he said on Joy FM.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

"His presence alone can serve as great inspiration for the players so I want the FA to make him a part of team Ghana."

However, on his Sports Highlights show on GTV, the president of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) insists he said Asamoah Gyan should be added to the backroom staff.

“Let me just stress that I never indicated that Asamoah Gyan should be part of the playing team [at the AFCON],” Mr. Yeboah stressed.

“What I indicated was that, I think Asamoah Gyan has to be part of Team Ghana. Team Ghana is different from the playing staff.

“We go to tournaments and we see the likes of Amokachie, Kanu, Okocha with the Nigerian national team. They are backroom staff who are there to inspire. That is the point I wanted to make.”

Asamoah Gyan, Ghana's all time leading scorer, last played for the Black Stars at the Nations Cup in Egypt, where he played two games as the Black Stars exited the competition at the round of 16.

Ghana will be in Group C of next year's Africa Cup of Nations together with Morocco, Gabon and Comoros Island.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, seasoned sports writer, Kwabena Yeboah, has urged the Ghana Football Association to include former captain Asamoah Gyan in the travelling party at next year's African Cup of Nations.

Gyan has not been part of the plans of the Black Stars since coming-off the bench in Ghana's penalty shoot-out loss to Tunisia in the 2019 AFCON in Egypt.

However, Kwabena Yeboah, speaking to Joy FM's Nathaniel Attoh on the Joy Sports Link on Saturday, August 21, said Gyan's experience will be of immense help.

Source: Yen