Former Ghana President John Mahama has supported RTU with GHC 50,000

The Tamale-based club secured qualification to the topflight at the end of last season

John Mahama urged the team to use the money for preparation before the start of the GPL

Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, and his National Democratic Congress party members, have made a donation of GHC 50,000 to newly promoted GPL side, Real Tamale United (RTU).

Real Tamale United secured topflight football after finishing top of Zone One of the Division One League last season.

On his 'Thank You' tour of the Northern Region, the NDC flagbearer in the 2020 elections congratulated the club and promised the team he and the NDC MPs will support the team to reclaim its pride in Ghanaian football.

“I want to take this opportunity to congratulate RTU on qualifying to the Premier League and to say that we are all supporters of RTU,” Mahama said, as quoted by Classfmonline.

“And, as the Regional Minister said, let us all come together to support the pride of the North. And, so, between me and the NDC group in parliament led by leader Haruna [Iddrisu], we are going to make a donation of GH¢50,000 to RTU to prepare for the Premier League.

“And that’s not all; we’ll be following all of you guys who are managing the team and we’ll help you so that RTU reclaims its former glory,” he added.

Real Tamale United are making a return to the Ghana Premier League for the first time in eight years.

The 'Northern Pride' have nurtured several top footballers in Ghana including the likes of Stephen Oduro, Mohammed Gargo and Hamza Mohammed.

The team is expected to start preparations in the coming days for next season's Ghana Premier League as well as the Division One Super League.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported, Real Tamale United are back in the Ghana Premier League after securing qualification on the final day of the Division One League with a 2-0 win over Unity FC.

Yakubu Labando's brace was enough to seal qualification for Real Tamale United after beating Unity FC in Zone 1 at the Aliu Mahama Stadium.

Fans greeted the team after the final whistle amid wild jubilation and celebrations in the capital town of the Northern Region.

