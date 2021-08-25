Before August 2021, centrist Democrat Kevin Paffrath was an unknown name on the 46 candidates to run for the California gubernatorial election. But then polls showed that many people in California were willing to recall the incumbent governor Newsom. Also, the survey showed that Paffrath was a fierce candidate to replace him. From here, people wanted to know more about Paffrath because their previous encounter with the aspiring governor was on YouTube.

YouTube star Kevin Paffrath smiling for the camera. Photo: @meetkevin

Source: Instagram

Kevin Paffrath is an American real estate broker, landlord, financial analyst, and YouTube influencer. He is perhaps well known for running the Meet Kevin YouTube channel, which has attracted over 1.69 million subscribers and watched over 400 million times. Paffrath also offers courses on real estate investing, sales, property management, stocks, and finances. In 2021, he will be running for the California gubernatorial recall election.

Kevin Paffrath profile summary

Full name: Kevin Paffrath

Kevin Paffrath Citizenship : American

: American Age: 29 years

29 years Date of birth: 28 January 1992

28 January 1992 Birthplace : North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany

: North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany Height : 1.75 m (5 feet 9 inches)

: 1.75 m (5 feet 9 inches) Hair colour: Brown

Brown Eye colour : Green

: Green Profession: Social media influencer, financial analyst, landlord, real estate broker, politician

Social media influencer, financial analyst, landlord, real estate broker, politician Years active: 2008-Present

2008-Present Marital status: Married

Married Ethnicity: White

White Education: Buena High School, Ventura College, University of California, Los Angeles

Early life

Kevin Paffrath is a German native who arrived in the USA when he was 18 months old. When he turned six years old, Kevin’s parents divorced. His parent’s names remain unknown at this point.

How old is Kevin Paffrath? Kevin Paffrath was born on 28 January 1992 in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany. That makes him 29 years old in 2021.

Kevin Paffrath was raised up in the United States and attended Buena High School in Ventura. While in high school, Paffrath participated in a law enforcement explorer programme that helped him learn more about becoming a police officer.

At 17 years old, he moved to California from Florida and started studying to become a realtor. Kevin then attended Ventura College in Ventura, California. He later joined the University of California, Los Angeles, where he studied accounting, economics, and political science and graduated in 2014.

Family, wife, children

While in high school, Kevin and his former school went on a school trip to Paris. He met his future wife, Lauren. During the senior year of high school, the realtor moved to California to live with Lauren and her family. Kevin was still finishing school when he moved in. At that time, the parents of Kevin Paffrath wife, Lauren Paffrath, worked in the real estate sector.

Kevin Paffrath and Lauren Paffrath have two children, Jack, 5, and Max, 2, and works as the property manager of their real estate business. The family lives in Ventura, California, United States.

Professional career

Democrat Kevin Paffrath speaks at a debate of California gubernatorial recall election candidates hosted by KCRA 3 and the San Francisco Chronicle. Photo: Scott Strazzante-Pool

Source: Getty Images

Kevin Paffrath began his career when he was still a teenager. He spent 3,000 hours riding along with the local police officers while in high school when he was participating in a law enforcement explorer programme.

Initially, Kevin wanted to be a police officer when he grew up. However, one of the officers he worked with had a side job as a realtor. That made Kevin interested in the real estate sector.

Also, Kevin moved in to live with Lauren’s parents, who worked in real estate, cementing his interest in the industry even further. In 2010, Paffrath received his real estate license that allowed him to buy a condemned house.

He fixed it with the help of his future wife Lauren, renovated more units, and started renting them out. Paffrath was 19 years old when he bought his first house.

Paffrath then founded a real estate business called The Paffrath Organization. The company buys, renovates, and rents properties in California. In 2017, the realtor began construction services through his organisation. However, he closed it after 18 months.

YouTube channel

As he was establishing his real estate business, Kevin also started a YouTube channel called Meet Kevin. The channel began posting videos in 2010 and reached one million subscribers in 2020. As of August 2021, it has amassed over 1.7 million subscribers and over 407.1 million views.

Paffrath also began offering online courses to his subscribers through Meet Kevin. Members learn more about real estate investing, sales, property management, stocks, and finances.

Is the Meet Kevin course good? Meet Kevin offers a set of training programmes that cover topics, such as:

Real estate investing.

Property management.

Stocks.

Finances.

Sales.

The course also covers ways to make money on YouTube and invest in the real estate agent business. Overall, the Meet Kevin course is worth it for people who want to start as YouTube influencers, stock market investors, financial investors, or those interested in real estate. Furthermore, the fees that Kevin charges to enrol are reasonable.

Political career

Kevin Paffrath has been a registered Democrat since he was 18 years old. On 17 May 2021, he announced his candidacy on the Democratic ticket for the 2021 California gubernatorial recall election. If he wins, he will become the governor of California, making him the youngest-ever California governor at 29 years old.

When he made his announcement, Kevin Paffrath was facing competition against 25 other Democratic candidates. Initially, 94 candidates had begun the process to run for the Californian gubernatorial race.

Around 46 candidates had qualified, and 48 others had not completed their paperwork and were disqualified. As of 24 August 2021, the list of qualified candidates had shrunk to 44.

Has the California governor been recalled? The incumbent California governor, Gavin Newsom, has not been recalled as of August 2021. However, a recall Newsom campaign is ongoing, with many people supporting his removal from office. As a result, a 2021 California gubernatorial recall election will be held on 14 September 2021.

The California governor election of 2021 will be the second one since 2003 that resulted in the replacement of incumbent Governor Gray Davis by Arnold Schwarzenegger. It will also be the fourth gubernatorial recall election ever held in the United States.

YouTube star Kevin Paffrath posing for the camera next to an airplane. Photo: @meetkevin

Source: Instagram

What is Kevin Paffrath’s net worth?

Kevin Paffrath net worth in 2021 is $20 million. He has made his money through The Paffrath Organization, a real estate business with his wife in Ventura, California, United States. In 2020, he earned $1.075 million in May alone.

However, most of his income is not from rental income or real estate transactions but from what is known as Kevin Paffrath five incomes. Paffrath makes his money through his YouTube channel called Meet Kevin that began in 2018.

In September 2020, he received $721,474 from the channel alone. The realtor ended that year with more than $6 million in income. The other three sources include stock market investing, affiliate programmes, and offering online courses.

Kevin Paffrath is an American real estate broker, landlord, financial analyst, social media influencer, and politician. His parents immigrated to the United States when he was 18 months old. In May 2021, he announced his interest to run for the 2021 California gubernatorial recall election.

